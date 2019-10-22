Northeastern State men's soccer swept all three major weekly awards, Great American Conference officials announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Justin Hinman took Goalkeeper of the Week honors for the second time this season after having six saves in NSU's two matches. Sadaam Yousufzai was named Defender of the Week after playing the full-time in both contests and he added a goal in NSU's win over Fort Hays State.
Flynn Semmerling shared Offensive Player of the Week Honors with Harding's Christian Ramos. Semmerling recorded a hat trick in the first half against Fort Hays State.