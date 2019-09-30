The Northeastern State women's golf team is leading after day one of the Lewis Flyer Intercollegiate at Cog Hill Golf & Country Club in Lemont, Illinois.
The RiverHawks posted a team score of 314 to lead by seven strokes. Nina Lee is the individual leader, shooting 73 in the first round. Kaylee Petersen is tied for sixth after shooting a 77.
Southern Indiana (321) is in second place, one stroke ahead of Lewis.
On the men's side, NSU is in fifth place after a first-round 304. Jax Johnson (74) is tied for ninth place.
The tournament concludes on Tuesday.