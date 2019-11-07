Northeastern State women's soccer coach Chase Wooten was named MIAA Coach of the Year, league officials announced Thursday.
The ninth-year head coach received the honor for the second time after leading the RiverHawks to a runner-up spot in the MIAA standings after being picked to finish seventh in the preseason.
Also receiving MIAA honors were first-team selections Emily Seiler and Mariah Nicolet. The RiverHawks landed two on the second-team list in Paulina Chavez and Sarah Rector. Leslie Munoz was placed on the league's Honorable Mention list.