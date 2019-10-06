The Northeastern State women's soccer team defeated Missouri Southern 2-1 Sunday in Tahlequah to pick up its first MIAA win of the season.
The RiverHawks (6-3-1, 1-2-0) got on the board in the 25th minute when Mariah Nicolet scored her sixth goal of the season to put NSU up 1-0. The Lions tied the match in the 68th minute, but just eight minutes later, Paige Lorenzo scored her first goal of the season to put NSU back in front. The Lions had a late flurry of shots, but the RiverHawks held on to pick up the win.
NSU will play host to Washburn at 7 p.m. Friday at DeLoache Field.