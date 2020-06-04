Northeastern State announced the signings of two women's basketball players on Thursday, including former Sapulpa standout Kiarra Brooks.
Brooks is transferring from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and has two years of eligibility left. There, she averaged 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and two assists per game. At Sapulpa, Brooks was an All-State selection and all-conference honoree.
The Riverhawks also added Poland native Patty Pawlata, a 6-foot-3 center out of New York Military Academy, where she held the rank of Captain and Company Commander. As a junior, Pawlata helped lead the girls team to a 29-1 record and an NEPSAC championship. During her senior season, the school wasn't able to field a girls team. Pawlata played for the boys team, helping them reach their third straight New England championship final.