A free field day designed to help hunters, private landowners and others wanting to learn more about improving lands for white-tailed deer, wild turkey and other native wildlife in northeast Oklahoma is scheduled for Feb. 1 near Tahlequah.
The National Wild Turkey Federation Wildlife Conservation field day will be 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Cherokee Wildlife Management Area, 27932 South Burnt Cabin Road in Tahlequah.
While the event is free, it is limited to the first 100 people to RSVP by mail, email or phone by Jan. 27. To register or gain more information contact Gene T. Miller at 806-316-0232, gmiller@nwtf.net or by mail at P.O. Box 8824, Amarillo, Texas, 79114-824.
The event begins at the WMA headquarters but will move out to areas on the wildlife area, characterized by rolling hills covered with oak-hickory timber.
Supported by the Oklahoma NWTF state chapter and held in cooperation with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension, Oklahoma Forestry Services, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, Noble Research Institute, Pheasants Forever, Inc. and Quail Forever, the educational sessions feature experts in several disciplines talking about techniques in the field and with ample question-and-answer opportunities.
Subjects listed for the field day include habitat management techniques for white-tailed deer and wild turkeys; timber management options and practices for healthy woodlands and wildlife habitat; prescribed fire for timber and wildlife species; state, federal and nongovernmental wildlife/forestry assistance programs for private landowners, and NWTF outreach programs.