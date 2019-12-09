The Tulsa Oilers announced Monday that the team has acquired Cory Ward from the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for future considerations.
Ward, 26, has one goal and three assists in 16 games with the Cyclones this season. Prior to arriving in Cincinnati, the forward registered 86 points (39 goals, 47 assists) in 161 ECHL games with the Manchester Monarchs. Ward has also tallied one goal and four assists for five points in 33 career AHL games, playing for the St. John’s IceCaps, Syracuse Crunch, Ontario Reign and Springfield Thunderbirds.
The Las Vegas native played collegiately at Bemidji State University.
The Oilers host Wichita for three-straight games this weekend, with 7:05 p.m. starts Friday and Saturday and a 4:05 p.m. start Sunday, all at the BOK Center.