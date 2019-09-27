The Tulsa Oilers announced Friday the signings of rookie forward Darius Davidson and veteran forward Tommy Mele.
Davidson, 23, played his college hockey at American International College, compiling 20 points (11G, 9A) in 64 games with the Yellow Jackets. Davidson helped AIC to their first ever NCAA Tournament berth in 2018-19, where they upset top seed St. Cloud State.
Mele, 33, returns to the Oilers after joining the team in the middle of the 2018-19 season, his second stint with the team. The Bronx, New York native also played his college hockey at AIC.