Missed opportunities and a little tough luck combined to keep the Tulsa Oilers from defeating the Fort Wayne Komets Friday night at the BOK Center.
Komets goalie Cole Kehler stopped all 31 Oilers shots and the Komets defeated Tulsa 1-0 before a crowd of 4,198.
It was the sixth straight victory for the ECHL Central Division Komets (14-6-2) while the Oilers fell to 9-13-2.
The Oilers had many open looks at the net after having a goal waved off in the second period and outshot the Komets 10-4 in the third. However, Kehler stopped everything that came his way.
“We had enough chances to win three games out there tonight,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said. “I told the guys it is either fest or famine with this team. Either we put up five or six (goals) or we get one or zero.
“We were not able to bear down and finish our chances.”
Several missed shots were on Murray’s mind.
“At times it seems like instead of having a nose for the net we are surprised we have an opportunity,” Murray said. “That last opportunity that (Miles) Liberati had, it took him three seconds to clue in that he was in all alone. We have to bury that.”
Both teams were 0-for-4 on the power play. It was a defensive game, with Oilers goalie Devin Williams also tough in net, stopping 32 of 33 shots.
“We had some good looks on the power play,” Murray said. “The goal they disallowed was the right call. The interference was not on purpose. Just our missed opportunities. We had one kick off the back wall and their defenseman stops it in the net. Their goalie played very well and I thought we played a strong game. It just was not our night tonight.”
After a scoreless first period where the Oilers were outshot 18-7, Robby Jackson scored on a feed in front of the Komets net 43 seconds into the second period only to see the goal waved off due to goaltender interference. Moments later, the Komets’ Shawn Sydlowski put the puck past Willams for what ended up the game-winner.
Tulsa travels to Wichita on Saturday then returns home for three straight games with the Thunder next weekend.
KOMETS 1, OILERS 0
Fort Wayne 0 1 0 — 1
Tulsa 0 0 0 — 0
First period: No scoring. Penalties: Tulsa, Thomas (hooking) 7:00. Fort Wayne, Doherty (elbowing) 9:34. Tulsa, Clifford (holding) 11:04. Fort Wayne, Merasty (fighting major) 14:23. Tulsa, McKee (fighting major) 14:23. Tulsa, Knight (tripping) 18:00.
Second period: 1, Fort Wayne, Szydlowski 6 (Lyszczarczyk) 1:07. Penalties: Fort Wayne, Doherty (interference) 6:04. Fort Wayne, Boudens (delay of game) 6:15. Fort Wayne, Phillips (hooking) 18:55.
Third period: Penalties: Tulsa, C. Moynihan (interference) 5:30. Fort Wayne, Ross (roughing) 16:04. Tulsa, McKee (roughing) 16:04. Fort Wayne, McKenzie (holding) 17:19. Tulsa, Thomas (holding) 17:19.
Power Plays: Fort Wayne, 0-4. Tulsa, 0-4.
Shots: Fort Wayne, 18-11-4—33. Tulsa, 7-14-10–31.
Saves: Fort Wayne, Kehler 7-14-10—31. Tulsa, Williams 18-10-4—32.
Referee: Stragar. A: 4,198.