The ECHL’s Tulsa Oilers and the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues have extended their affiliation agreement through the 2019-20 season, the teams announced Tuesday.
The agreement allows the Blues to designate prospects under NHL or American Hockey League contracts to Tulsa for development. St. Louis’ AHL affiliate is the San Antonio Rampage.
“It’s a real honor to continue to work with the Stanley Cup Champions,” Tulsa Oilers General Manager Taylor Hall said. “It’s not a coincidence we had our best season in many years, and we’re excited to continue our partnership.”
Oilers Head Coach Rob Murray begins his third season in Tulsa after coaching bringing the Oilers their first division title 43 years. Prior to his time in Tulsa, Murray spent six seasons with the Alaska Aces, where he won three Brabham Cups and a Kelly Cup championship in 2014. The familiarity with the Blues through Murray’s time in Alaska helped continue the relationship last summer when he arrived in Tulsa.
“I’m really excited to have St. Louis back as our affiliate,” said Murray. “They have sent us some great players from their organization over the past two seasons, and our relationship continues to be very strong.”
The Oilers host the Kansas City Mavericks to open the regular season at 7:05 p.m. Oct. 11 at the BOK Center.