Summary: The Tulsa Oilers broke open a tied game with three goals in the third period Wednesday night and cruised to a 4-1 ECHL victory over the Idaho Steelheads in Boise, Idaho.
Notes: Daniel Moynihan scored twice in the third period for the Oilers, giving Tulsa a 2-1 lead at 8:38 and then wrapping up the scoring at 17:44 with a shorthanded, empty-net goal. He has 13 goals on the season. ... After a scorless first period, Jacob Benson gave Tulsa a 1-0 lead with his goal at 6:06 of the second. ... Jeff King scored the equalizer for the Steelheads at 9:03, setting up Tulsa’s big third period. ... Olle Eriksson Ek made 34 saves for Tulsa.
Records: Tulsa is 17-21-2-1, 37 points, sixth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Idaho is 22-13-3-2, 49 points, second in Mountain
Up next: 8:10 p.m. Friday at Idaho
OILERS 4, STEELHEADS 0
Tulsa 0 1 3 — 4
Idaho 0 1 0 — 1
First period: No goals. Penalties: Calvas, Tulsa (tripping), 8:41.
Second period: 1. Tulsa, Benson 2 (Granath, Watson), 6:06. 2. Idaho, King 5 (Naas), 9:03. Penalties: Kanzig, Idaho (tripping), 13:12.
Third period: 3. Tulsa, Moynihan 12 (Pleskach, Nevins), 8;38. 4. Tulsa, Benson 3 (Clifford, McNulty), 12:12. 5. Tulsa, Moynihan (13 (Clifford), EN.SH, 17:44. Penalties: Saucerman, Idaho (interference), 14:08; McKee, Tulsa (delay of game), 17:31.
Power plays: Tulsa 0-for-2; Idaho 0-for-2.
Shots: Tulsa 10-14-10—34; Idaho 6-13-16—35.
Saves: Tulsa, Ericksson Ek 6-12-16—34; Idaho, Kupsky 10-13-7—30.
Referee: Normandin. A: 4,119.