The Tulsa Oilers announced Tuesday that forward Charlie Sampair has been re-signed for the 2019-20 season.
Sampair, 25, returns to Tulsa after posting 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) in 55 games for the Oilers last season. During the 2017-18 season, Sampair led the Oilers in scoring, with 61 points (32 goals, 29 assists) in 71 games.
Before coming to Tulsa, Sampair made his pro debut in 2016 with the Alaska Aces under the leadership of coach Rob Murray.
“This will by my third year in Tulsa, and fourth playing for coach Murray,” Sampair said in a news release. “I enjoy being in Tulsa with such a great fan base. We had a lot of success last year, and I am looking forward to this upcoming season.”
The Oilers, ECHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues, play host to the Kansas City Mavericks to open the regular season at 7:05 p.m. Oct. 11 at the BOK Center.