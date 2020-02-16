Sunday’s 5-2 Tulsa Oilers victory over the Kansas City Mavericks at the BOK Center was a statement game that has special meaning to Oilers coach Rob Murray and his players.
The victory was the third in three nights for the Oilers (25-24-5-1) and put them above .500 for the first time since opening night. More importantly, Tulsa moved within two points of fourth-place Rapid City in the race for a playoff spot.
“We have climbed the ladder to a point where we got back to .500," Murray said. "Now we are a game above. That was a long road back. It is a testament that you never give up. You never know how things will transpire.
“There is a lot of work to be done. We are not in the playoffs yet. But we are trending in the right direction.”
After the Mavericks' David Dziurzynski scored to tie the game at 2-2 early in the third period, the Oilers scored three unanswered goals to seal the win. Robby Jackson scored his second goal of the night on a breakaway followed by Miles Liberati and a power-play shot by Adam Pleskach at 18:51.
“We needed that,” Murray said. “It is one thing to put yourself back in the race, but it is another to continue the momentum.”
The win came on the heels of back-to-back wins over the Wichita Thunder.
“We kind of got luck a little bit with Wichita as they did not have enough players both nights,” Murray said. “We took advantage of that. But that is what you have to do. No one is going to feel sorry for you if you are in that situation.”
Tulsa outshot the Mavericks 36-19 and were 1-of-4 on the power play.
“Tonight was just a real solid game,” Murray said. “Details were to point other than our power play in the third. But we came off that four minute power play and scored two goals right away.
“We were playing better five-on-five then the power play tonight.”
Jackson put the Oilers up 2-1 when he rifled a shot behind Mavericks goalie Nick Schneider, who was out of position, at 11:07. He scored the game-winner at 9:28, earning him No. 1 star of the game.
“Any you have a breakaway you have to capitalize our you go back kicking yourself,” Jackson said of his second goal. “It just happen to come at a clutch moment.”
Rapid City does have four games in hand on the Oilers, however, Tulsa will play the Rush four times over the final 17 games.
“It was not lost on us that last night put us to .500 and tonight put us above .500,” Jackson said. “That is something we have been working on since October.
“We dug ourselves into a hole early in the season, but right now we are doing everything we can.”
JJ Piccinich got the Oilers off to a fast start with a short shot from the side of the Kansas City net at 7:52 of the first period for a 1-0 lead. But the Mavericks answered just under two minutes later on a shot by Tad Kozun to tie the game at 1-1.
OILERS 5, MAVERICKS 2
Kansas City;1;1;0;—;2
Tulsa;2;0;3;—;5
First period: 1, Tulsa, Piccinich 10 (Ward, Sampair) 7:52. 2, Kansas City, Kozun 12 (Darian Dziurzynski) 8:21. 3, Tulsa, Jackson 17 (Thomas) 11:07. Penalties: Kansas City, Darian Dziurzynski (tripping) 13:08.
Second period: No scoring. Penalties: Kansas City, Amorosa (hooking) 2:13. Tulsa, McNulty (holding) 11:53.
Third period: 4, Kansas City, David Dziurzynski 11 (unassisted) 3:52 (sh). 5, Tulsa, Jackson 18 (Knight) 9:28. 6, Tulsa, Liberati 9 (Nevins) 10:03. 7, Tulsa Pleskach 19 (Knight, Thomas) 18:51 (pp). Penalties: Kansas City, Vandeerlaan (high sticking) 3:08. Tulsa, McKee (interference) 15:47. Kansas City, Darian Dziurzynski (boarding) 18:24,
Power plays: Kansas City, 0-2, Tulsa, 1-4.
Shots: Kansas City, 8-7-4—19. Tulsa, 13-16-7—36.
Saves: Kansas City, Schneider 11-16-4.—31 Tulsa, Ericsson Ek 7-6-4—17.
Referee: Stephen Reneau. A: 4,483.