Summary: Jordan Topping’s 5-on-3 power-play goal 57 seconds into overtime Tuesday night lifted the Allen Americans to a 1-0 victory over the Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center.
Records: Tulsa is 28-26-7-1, 64 points, fourth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Allen is 39-13-6-2, 86 points, first in Mountain.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Allen.
AMERICANS 1, OILERS 0 (OT)
Allen 0 0 0 1 — 1
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 — 0
First period: No scoring. Penalties: None.
Second period: No scoring. Penalties: Tulsa, Kaunisto (tripping), 2:46; Tulsa, served by Pleskach (too many men), 9:19; Allen, McLain (hooking), 14:23; Tulsa, Pleskach (high-sticking), 17:38; Tulsa, Moynihan (tripping), 19:39.
Third period: No scoring. Penalties: Allen, Fraser (roughing), 9:38; Tulsa, Nevins (high-sticking), 19:31.
Overtime: 1, Allen, Topping 24 (Falkovsky, Breton), 0:57. Penalty: Tulsa, Drew (high-sticking), 0:19.
Power plays: Allen 1-for-6; Tulsa 0-for-2
Shots: Allen 5-6-13-2—26; Tulsa 8-14-11-0—33
Saves: Allen, Shortridge 33; Tulsa, Williams 25.
Referee: MacFarlane. A: 4,089.