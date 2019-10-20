Early season frustration continued for the Tulsa Oilers on Sunday, falling to the Rapid City Rush 4-1 before a crowd of 4,190 at the BOK Center.
After winning the season opener over Kansas City on Oct. 11, the Oilers (1-5) have lost five straight. Three of those came against Rapid City.
And the frustration continues to mount for Oilers coach Rob Murray as he watches his team continue to make mistakes.
“We are a fragile team right now,” Murray said. “We had multiple opportunities in the first period to take the lead. (We) turnover and it is in the back of the net. We outshot them 18-6 and then go down 1-0 in the second period.”
After a scoreless first period where the Oilers outshot the Rush 18-6, Giovanni Fiore found himself open in front of the Tulsa net and fired a shot from the slot past Williams at 2:42 of the second period to put the Rush up 1-0. At 8:36 with two Oilers in the penalty box, Peter Quenneville took advantage of a 5-on-3 man advantage to score a power play goal for a 2-0 Rush lead.
The Oilers finally got on the scoreboard at 17:14 with their first power play goal of the season on a Miles Liberati shot from near the blue line. In the third period, trailing by just one goal, the Oilers allowed Chris Izmirlian to score off a face off, giving the Rush a 3-1 lead. With just over two minutes left in the game, Murray pulled goalie Williams and Peter Quenneville immediately scored on the empty net for the final score.
Murray believes the team is not giving a total effort.
“There are certain guys right now that are not contributing,” he said. “There is a lack of commitment for one reason or another. Once that starts, things will turn around for us.
The Oilers will have a chance to turn things around on Tuesday when Kansas City returns to end the current home stand.
RUSH 4, OILERS 1
Rapid City;0;2;2;—;4
Tulsa;0;1;0;—;1
First period: No scoring. Penalties: Rapid City, McGurty (tripping) 2:58. Tulsa, Sampair (tripping) 5:42. Rapid City, Montminy (tripping) 16:15.
Second period: 1, Rapid City, Fiore 4 (unassisted) 2:42. 2, Rapid City, Quenneville 3 (Izmirlian, Fiore) 8:36 (pp). 3, Tulsa, Liberati 1 (Wesley, Ruggiero) 17:14 (pp). Penalties: Tulsa, Wesley (cross checking) 7:30. Tulsa, McNulty (delay of game) 8:07. Tulsa, Sampair (hooking) 9:41. Tulsa, Tesink (unsportsmanlike conduct) 12:45. Rapid City, Crunk (slashing) 15:32. Rapid City, Sauinier (cross checking) 19:50. Tulsa, Clifford (cross checking) 19:50. Rapid City, Montminy (unsportsmanlike conduct, game misconduct) 19:56.
Third period: 4, Rapid City, Rauter 3 (Fiore) 3:22. 5, Rapid City, Izmirlian 1 (Quenneville) 17:56 (en). Penalties: Tulsa, D. Moynihan (interference) 19:08.
Power Plays: Rapid City, 1-6. Tulsa, 1-3.
Shots: Rapid City, 6-11-18–35. Tulsa, 18-9-11—38.
Saves: Rapid City, Kallgren 18-8-11—37. Tulsa, Williams 6-9-16—31.
Referee: Steven Sailor. A: 4,190.