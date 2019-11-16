Saturday’s ECHL game between the Tulsa Oilers and Idaho Steelheads had about all the drama that 8,838 BOK Center fans could hope for.
And, thanks to Charlie Sampair, the night had a happy ending for Tulsa.
Sampair scored the Oilers’ second goal in a three-round shootout, giving Tulsa (7-9-1-0) a hard-fought 4-3 victory.
After seven minutes of scoreless overtime with the game tied 3-3, Tulsa went into its first shootout of the season. Idaho’s A.J. White opened the first round by scoring on Oilers goalie Devin Williams. Brent Gates followed up for the Oilers with a goal. After round two misses by the Steelheads’ Matt Lippa and the Oilers’ J.J. Piccinich, Williams stopped Spencer Naas in the third round, and Sampair then connected to end the game.
It was the second goal of the night for Sampair, who put the Oilers up 1-0 in the first period and then assisted Danny Moynihan on Tulsa’s second goal.
It was a close game from the start, with Tulsa leading on three occasions only to have the Steelheads tie up the score each time.
Josh Wesley, who came to Tulsa from the San Antonio Rage of the AHL, scored Tulsa’s third goal of the night for what looked like the game-winner. However, with just four seconds left to play, and after Idaho pulled its goalie to mount a six-man attack, Kyle Schempp scored to send the game into overtime.
Tulsa put up a season-high 55 shots to just 29 for Idaho. That included a 20-5 second-period Oilers advantage. Still, it was all the Oilers could do to keep the Steelheads at bay.
The Oilers jumped on the Steelheads early when Sampair made a close-range shot to the stick side of Idaho goalie Colton Point at 3:17 of the first period for a 1-0 lead.
Idaho’s Will Merchant tied the game with a power play shot at 7:29 that deflected off the stick of Oilers goalie Williams.
In the second period, a barrage of shots resulted in Moynihan shooting the puck in behind the Steelheads goalie for a 2-1 Tulsa lead at 5:01. Idaho tied the game for the second time on its first shot of the period at 9:02 with a one-timer that zipped past Williams on his glove side.
With 2:53 left in the period, the Oilers had a go-ahead goal waved off as it was ruled the puck was batted in over the player’s head.
OILERS 4, STEELHEADS 3
Idaho 1 1 1 0 0 — 3
Tulsa 1 1 1 0 1 — 4
First Period: 1, Tulsa, Sampair 4 (D. Moynihan, Clifford) 3:17. 2, Idaho, Merchant 7 (Lippa, Andrusiak) 7:29 (pp). Penalties: Tulsa, Clifford (hooking) 6:07. Idaho, Sauceman (boarding) 12:30.
Second Period: 3, Tulsa, D. Moynihan 5 (Sampair, Gates) 5:01. 4, Idaho, Nellis 3 (Basaraba) 9:02. Penalties: Idaho, Kanzig (interference) 6:34. Idaho, Kanzig (interference) 15:01.
Third Period: 5, Tulsa, Wesley 3 (Pleskach, Jackson) 8:37 (pp). 6, Idaho, Schempp 2 (Andrusiak, Norrish) 19:56. Penalties: Idaho, Merchant (high sticking) 8:06. Tulsa, Knight (delay of game) 17:38.
Overtime: No scoring. Penalties: Tulsa, Piccinich (slashing) 4:32.
Shootout: Idaho, White (goal); Lippa (stopped); Naas (stopped); Tulsa, Gates (goal); Piccinich (stopped); Sampair (goal).
Power Plays: Idaho, 1-3 Tulsa, 1-4.
Shots: Idaho, 11-5-10-3-0—29; Tulsa, 13-20-18-3-1—55.
Saves: Idaho, Point 12-19-17-3-0—51 Tulsa, Williams 10-4-9-3-0—26.
Referee: Brett Roeland. A: 8,838.