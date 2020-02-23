Sunday the Tulsa Oilers (26-25-6-1) ended a three-game set with the Allen Americans with a 2-1 overtime loss before 5,149 at the BOK Center.
It was the second loss in five days to the ECHL Mountain division leaders. However, Oilers coach Rob Murray was not disappointed in his team's play.
“It was a pretty well-played game by both teams. Both goalies were really strong,” Murray said of the game that went to overtime tied 1-1. “We did a good job on the penalty kill and we had only one power play.”
The overtime loss still earned the Oilers a point in the standings and moved them within one point of fourth-place Rapid City. Once the game was tied and down to the final two minutes, Murray believed going to overtime was of more value to the Oilers than the possibility of losing in regulation.
“As much as you don’t want to say to the guys on the bench we need this point with three minutes to go, you don’t want to not try to score,” Murray said. “But in turn you can’t in turn allow them to walk away with a (regulation) win.
“I thought we did that well. I like the way we played tonight. I liked the way we played Friday in Allen and even Tuesday when we lost 4-0. That is 3-of-4 (points) this weekend against a good hockey team."
The Oilers still have five games left with Allen this season.
“It is a big challenge, but we have to believe we can compete with them,” Murray said of playing Allen. “I think this week shows that. It is a hard road, but there is a sense we can hang with these guys.”
But the biggest test for the Oilers comes this next weekend. Tulsa travels to Rapid City on Friday for the first of three straight games that could make or break their hopes of picking up a playoff spot in the ECHL Mountain division.
“Three games in Rapid City next weekend is huge,” Murray said. “We are one point behind Rapid City. “They have some games in hand. But games in hand don’t mean anything if you don’t win them.”
Olivier Archambault put the Americans up 1-0 at 18:02 of the first period scoring in a crowd in front of the Oilers goal that over powered goalie Olle Eriksson Ek.
Miles Liberati scored off a three-man attack that included JJ Piccinich and Jared Thomas at 4:55 of the second period to even the score at 1-1.
AMERICANS 2, OILERS 1 (OT)
Allen;1;0;0;1;—;2
Tulsa;0;1;0;0;—;1
First period: 1, Allen, Archambault 17 (Guptill, Falkovsky) 18:02. Penalties: None.
Second period: 2, Tulsa, Liberati 10 (Piccinich, Thomas) 4:55. Penalties: Allen, Guptill (high sticking double minor) 6:14. Tulsa, Moynihan (high sticking) 8:17. Tulsa, McNulty (high sticking) 19:22.
Third period: No scoring. Penalties: Tulsa, Ruggiero (slashing) 8:05.
Overtime: 3, Gammons 8 (Archambault) 1:09. Penalties: None.
Power plays: Allen, 0-3. Tulsa, 0-1.
Shots: Allen,16-7-15-1—39. Tulsa, 16-15-11-1—43.
Saves: Paterson 16-14-11-1—42. Tulsa, Eriksson Ek 15-7-15-0–37.
Referee: Logan Gruhl. A: 5,149.