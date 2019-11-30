Summary: The Tulsa Oilers scored three first-period goals Saturday night but gave up four to the Allen Americans in a 6-3 loss at the BOK Center.
Notes: Josh Brittain and Corey Durocher each scored two goals for Allen. ... Danny Moynihan, Josh Wesley and Cam Knight scored in the first period for the Oilers, but Tulsa did not find the net again the rest of the way. ... Moynihan scored 31 seconds into the game, the first of seven first-period goals between the teams. ... Tulsa led on three occasions in the first period, but still trailed 4-3 after one when Allen scored twice in the final 44 seconds. ... The Americans added a pair of goals — both by Durocher — in the second period. ... The Oilers outshot the Americans 43-36.
Records: Tulsa is 8-12-2-0, 18 points, fifth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Allen is 14-3-2-0, 31 points, first in Mountain.
Up next: 4:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Allen, BOK Center
Americans 6, Oilers 3
Allen 4 2 0 — 6
Tulsa 3 0 0 — 3
First period: 1. Tulsa, Moynihan 9 (Jackson, Wesley), :31; 2. Allen, Guptill 8 (Pollock), 9:42; 3. Tulsa, Wesley 4 (Moynihan, Jackson), 10:48; 4. Allen, Brittain 2 (Lammon, Breton), 12:36; 5. Tulsa, Knight 4 (Pleskach, Joshua), 18:59; 6. Allen, Sadek 1 (VanWormer, Durocher), 19:16; 7, Allen, Brittain 3 (Falklovsky, Durocher), 19:42. Penalties: Tulsa, Tesink (kneeing), 7:17; Allen, Guptill (roughing), 11:42; Tulsa, Moynihan (roughing), 11:42.
Second period: 8. Allen, Durocher 1 (Brittain, Breton), :36; 9. Allen, Durocher 2 (VanWormer), 9:28. Penalties: Allen, Lammon (hooking), 3:45; Allen, Boka (high-sticking), 5:28; Allen, Guptill (roughing), 8:38; Tulsa, McKee (roughing), 8:38; Allen, Guptill (high-sticking), 12:04; Tulsa, Moynihan (cross-checking), 18:19.
Third period: No scoring. Penalties: Allen, Breton (hooking), 3:52; Tulsa, McNulty (slashing), 8:25.
Power plays: Allen 0-for-3; Tulsa 0-for-4
Shots: Allen 15-10-11--36; Tulsa 12-21-10--43
Saves: Allen, Sawchenko 40; Tulsa, Eriksson 11, Williams 19
Referee: MacFarlane. A: 4,861.