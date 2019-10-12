Summary: The Tulsa Oilers allowed four third-period goals in a back-and-forth affair Saturday night, losing 5-4 to the Allen Americans at the BOK Center.
Notes: Tied 1-1 after one period, the Oilers took the lead on Robby Jackson’s goal at 11:58 of the second period. ... Still up by one after two periods, Allen twice pulled even, but both times Tulsa would regain the lead, the last time on a goal by Steven Ruggiero at 13:14 of the third. ... Allen pulled even once again just 17 seconds later, then took the lead for good on a goal by Mike Hedden at the 17:51 mark. ... J.J. Piccinich and Deven Sideroff also scored for the Oilers. Sideroff now has three goals in two matches.
Records: Tulsa is 1-1-0, 2 points; Allen is 2-0-0, 4 points
Up next: 4:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Rapid City, BOK Center
Allen 5, Tulsa 4
Allen 1 0 4 — 5
Tulsa 1 1 2 — 4
First period: 1, Allen, Falkovsky 1 (Guptill, O’Donnell), 12:39; 2, Tulsa, Piccinich 1 (unassisted), 19:52. Penalties: Tulsa, Drapluk (tripping), 5:59; Allen, Topping (boarding), 11:16; Tulsa, Joshua (tripping), 14:48.
Second period: Tulsa, Jackson 1 (Tesink, Kaunisto), 11:58. Penalties: Allen, Asuchak (cross-checking), 2:58; Tulsa, Jackson (interference), 14:48.
Third period: Allen, Archambault 1 (Sheehy, Falkovsky), 1:48; Tulsa, Sideroff 3 (Thomas, Pleskach), 7:59; Allen, Ottenbreit 1 (Lancaster, Pollock), 10:58; Tulsa, Ruggiero 1 (Joshua, Sampair), 13:14; Allen, Asuchak 1 (Hedden), 13:31; Allen, Hedden 1 (Falkovsky, Asuchak), 17:51. Penalties: Tulsa, Moynihan (holding), 1:37; Tulsa, Wesley (hooking), 9:11.
Power plays: Allen 2-for-5; Tulsa 0-for-2
Shots: Allen 10-11-15--36; Tulsa 9-11-17--37
Saves: Allen, Paterson, 33; Tulsa, Fitzpatrick 31.
Referee: Andrew Bruggeman. A: 5,026.