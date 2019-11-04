Rapid City vs Oilers

Tulsa Oilers forward Charlie Sampair (left) tries to get the puck from Rapid City's Ryker Killins during an Oct. 13 game at the BOK Center. Brett Rojo/for the Tulsa World

 Brett Rojo

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Allen, BOK Center

Tickets: From $17 to $59; Available at tulsaoilers.com or 918-632-7825.

Records: Tulsa is 5-6-1-0, 11 points, fourth place in ECHL Mountain Division. Allen is 6-2-0-0, 12 points, second place in Mountain.

Last game: Miles Liberati’s goal with a minute remaining gave the Oilers a late lead on Rapid City Sunday, and Ryan Tesink’s empty-netter with 21 seconds left sealed a 4-2 victory.

Notes: The Oilers will go back on the road this weekend, with games Friday and Saturday night at Wichita, Kansas against the Thunder. ... Tulsa is on a four-game winning streak, earning seven of a possible eight points in that span. ... The Oilers are 2-0-1-0 when scoring first, and 3-0-1-0 when leading after one period.

