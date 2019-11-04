Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Allen, BOK Center
Tickets: From $17 to $59; Available at tulsaoilers.com or 918-632-7825.
Records: Tulsa is 5-6-1-0, 11 points, fourth place in ECHL Mountain Division. Allen is 6-2-0-0, 12 points, second place in Mountain.
Last game: Miles Liberati’s goal with a minute remaining gave the Oilers a late lead on Rapid City Sunday, and Ryan Tesink’s empty-netter with 21 seconds left sealed a 4-2 victory.
Notes: The Oilers will go back on the road this weekend, with games Friday and Saturday night at Wichita, Kansas against the Thunder. ... Tulsa is on a four-game winning streak, earning seven of a possible eight points in that span. ... The Oilers are 2-0-1-0 when scoring first, and 3-0-1-0 when leading after one period.