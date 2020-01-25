Summary: One night after Tulsa beat Kalamazoo in a shootout, Matheson Iacopelli scored 40 seconds into overtime Saturday to give the Wings a 4-3 victory over the Oilers at the BOK Center.
Notes: Matheson had tied the game at 3 with a goal at 14:03 of the third period. ... Each team scored a goal in each of the first three periods. The Oilers got goals from Steven Ruggiero at 14:16 of the first to tie it, another tying goal from Charlie Sampair at 12:49 of the second and a go-ahead goal from Cory Ward at 1:48 of the third. ... Both teams put 31 shots on goal.
Records: Tulsa is 19-21-4-1, 43 points, sixth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Kalamazoo is 14-20-4-1, 33 points, sixth in the Central.
Up next: 4:05 p.m. Sunday vs. the Idaho Steelheads, BOK Center.
WINGS 4,OILERS 3, OT
Kalamazoo 1 1 1 1 — 4
Tulsa 1 1 1 0 — 3
First period: 1. Kalamazoo, Kattelus 2 (Farley, Diamantoni), PP, 6:51. 2. Tulsa, Ruggiero 3 (Jackson, Benson), 14:16. Penalties: Wilson, Kal (tripping), 2:39; Pleskach, Tulsa (hooking), 6:11; Knight, Kal (tripping), 19:07.
Second period: 3. Kalamazoo, Ross 9 (VanVoorhis, Wilson), 2:26. 4. Tulsa, Sampair 10 (Clifford), 12:49. Penalties: Sorenson, Kal (hooking), 2:59; Diamantoni, Tulsa (roughing), 6:32; Nevins, Tulsa (roughing), 6:32.
Third period: 5. Tulsa, Ward 6 (Sampair, Piccinich), 1:48. 6. Kalamazoo, Iacopelli 12 (Taylor, Thow), 14:03. Penalty: Farley, Kal (tripping), 14:49.
Overtime: 7. Kalamazoo, Iacopelli 13 (unassisted), :40. Penalties: None.
Power plays: Kalamazoo 1-for-2; Tulsa 0-for-2.
Shots: Kalamazoo 11-16-3-1—31; Tulsa 9-13-9-0—31.
Saves: Kalamazoo, Hildebrand 8-12-8-0—28; Tulsa, Fitzpatrick 10-15-2-0—27
Referee: Bruggeman. A: 5,292.