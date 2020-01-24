Summary: After Kalamazoo came up empty on three shots in the shootout, Charlie Sampair, Tulsa’s first shooter Friday at the BOK Center, got the puck past goalie Jake Kielly, giving the Oilers a 2-1 ECHL victory over the Wings before a crowd of 11,651.
Notes: Jack Nevins put Tulsa on the board at 14:44 of the first period. ... Evan Fitzpatrick, who replaced Olle Eriksson Ek in goal after the first period, gave up the equalizer to Garret Ross at 6:49. ... After a scoreless overtime, Fitzpatrick stopped all three Wings shots in the shootout, turning away Justin Taylor, Matheson Iacopelli and Justin Kovacs.
Records: Tulsa is 19-21-3-1, 42 points, sixth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Kalamazoo is 13-20-4-1, 31 points, sixth in the Central
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Kalamazoo, BOK Center
Oilers 2, WINGS 1 (so)
Kalamazoo 0 1 0 0 0 — 1
Tulsa 1 0 0 0 1 — 2
First period: 1. Tulsa, Nevins 5 (Pleskach, McNulty), 14:44. Penalty: Diamantoni, Kal (interference), 6:54.
Second period: 2. Kalamazoo, Ross 8 (VanVoorhis, Sandler), 6:49. Penalties: Saar, Kal (slashing), 9:46.
Third period: No goals. Penalties: Moynihan, Tulsa (tripping), 5:25; Sandler, Kal (tripping), 19:24; Moynihan, Tulsa (hooking), 20:00.
Overtime: No goals or penalties.
Shootout: Kalamazoo, Taylor, Iacopelli, Kovacs. Tulsa, Sampair (goal), Moynihan, Piccinich.
Power plays: Kalamazoo 0-for-2; Tulsa 0-for-3.
Shots: Kalamazoo 9-7-7-4-3—30; Tulsa 11-10-16-4-1—42
Saves: Kalamazoo, Kielly 10-10-16-4-0—40; Tulsa, Eriksson Ek 9-0-0—9; Fitzpatrick 0-6-7-4-3—20.
Referee: Bruggeman. A: 11,651.