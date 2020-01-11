Summary: The Tulsa Oilers scored the first three goals Saturday night, then gave up the final five scores in a 5-3 loss to Utah at the BOK Center.
Notes: Ian McNulty gave Tulsa a 1-0 lead with an unassisted goal at 11:25 of the first period. The Oilers then tacked on goals by Robby Jackson (1:45) and Jacob Benson (2:42) in the first three minutes of the second period to go up 3-0. The Oilers did not score again. ... Utah found the net four times over the final 16 minutes of the second period, with consecutive goals by Yuri Terao putting the Grizzlies up 4-3 with a period to go. ... Utah tacked on another goal by Ty Lewis midway through the final period.
Records: Tulsa is 15-21-2-1, 33 points, seventh place in ECHL Mountain Division; Utah is 19-11-4-2, 44 points, third in Mountain.
Up next: After facing Kansas City on Friday night and Utah on Saturday night, the Oilers will play host to their third different opponent in three days Sunday, with a 4:05 p.m. start against Wichita at the BOK Center.
GRIZZLIES 5, OILERS 3
Utah 0 4 1 — 5
Tulsa 1 2 0 — 3
First period: 1, Tulsa, McNulty 4 (unassisted), 11:25. Penalties: None.
Second period: 2, Tulsa, Jackson 12 (Liberati, Moynihan), 1:45; 3, Tulsa, Benson 1 (Piccinich, Clifford), 2:42; 4, Utah, Molino 15 (unassisted), 4:05; 5, Utah, Jenkins 3 (Brassard, Williams), 8:17; 6, Utah, Terao 9 (Jenkins, Barron), 8:39; 7, Utah, Terao 10 (Jenkins, Williams), 14:40. Penalties: Utah, Klotz (fighting), 0:04; Utah, Klotz (head-butting), 0:04; Utah, Klotz (game misconduct-head-butting), 0:04; Tulsa, McKee (fighting), 0:04; Tulsa, Liberati (cross-checking), 7:05; Utah, Terao (holding), 19:26.
Third period: 8, Utah, Lewis 15 (unassisted), 11:09. Penalties: Utah, Lewis (tripping), 9:01; Tulsa, McKee (roughing), 14:30.
Power plays: Utah 1-for-2; Tulsa 2-for-3
Shots: Utah 14-13-8—35; Tulsa 12-24-9—45
Saves: Utah, Ouellette, 42; Tulsa, Williams, 23; Eriksson Ek 7.
Referee: Wilk. A: 4,394.