Special teams play continued to be a problem Sunday for the Tulsa Oilers, and the result was a 5-3 loss to the Rapid City Rush at the BOK Center.
In a 5-4 loss to Allen on Saturday, special teams miscues contributed to the loss.
The back-to-back losses took coach Rob Murray by surprise after a dominating 5-2 win over Kansas City on Friday night.
“We played a solid game all around on Friday and that led me to believe we do well throughout the weekend,” Murray said of the Oilers, who fell to 1-2 after one week of play. “Then last night (Saturday) we have two late leads that we relinquish then give up a goal with two minutes to go.”
Saturday, Allen picked up a shorthanded goal and two power play goals on the Oilers. Sunday, the Rush had three power play goals by midway of the second period and a 4-0 lead on just 13 shots.
The first Rush goal, on a power play, came on their first shot of the game just 3:59 into the first period with Oilers rookie goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek in goal. At 14:17, Allen picked up its second power play goal, followed by an equal-strength goal two minutes later. The lead expanded to 4-0 at 10:18 of the second period.
“We are out of sync,” Murray said. “We are not in the positions we are supposed to be for one reason or another. We missed a day of practice last week because the ice was not ready and that hurt us. But that is no excuse. We have enough talent we should be to generate something on the power play.”
The Rush ended up 3-of-6 on the power play while Tulsa went 0-of-6. The only bright spot was the Oilers outshot the Rush 39-21.
“Our penalty kill -- two goals (Saturday) night and three (Sunday),” Murray said of the Oilers play. “That’s the difference in the games right there."
In the third period the Oilers tried to rally with goals by Deven Sideroff, his fourth of the weekend, and Dakota Joshua. But it was not near enough as the Rush still managed one more goal.
Murray hopes a good week of practice will put the Oilers on the right track before Rapid City returns on Friday night.
“It will come,” Murray said. “That is something we definitely have to work on this week. We will get a good week of practice in and get ready for next weekend.”
RUSH 5, OILERS 3
Rapid City;3;1;1;—;5
Tulsa;0;0;3;—;3
First period: 1, Rapid City, Howdeshell 1 (McGurty, Poulsen) 3:59 (pp). 2, Rapid City, Quenneville 1 (Killins, Smereck) 14:17 (pp). 3, Rapid City, Coulter 1 (Saulnier, Birks) 16:21. Penalties: Rapid City, Poulsen (cross checking) :42. Tulsa, D. Moynihan (tripping) 3:48. Tulsa, D. Moynihan (roughing) 10:47. Tulsa, Pleskach (high sticking) 13:52. Tulsa, Kaunisto (kneeing) 18:02. Rapid City, Quenneville (holding) 18:51.
Second period: 4, Rapid City, Flore 2 (Quenneville, Killins) 10:17 (pp). Penalties: Tulsa, Wesley (boarding) 1:20. Tulsa, Piccinich (interference) 9:03. Rapid City, Dancs (roughing) 14:48. Rapid City, McGurty (holding) 15:46.
Third period: 5, Tulsa, D. Moynihan 1 (Sampair) 1:18. Rapid City, Killins 1 (Poulsen, Dancs) 2:25. 6, Tulsa, Sideroff 4 (Ruggiero, Wesley) 5:28. 7, Tulsa, Dakota Joshua 1 (D. Moynihan, Liberati) 17:59. Penalties: Rapid City, Rauter (tripping) 6:59. Rapid City, Killins (Slashing) 13:23.
Power plays: Rapid City, 3-6. Tulsa, 0-6.
Shots: Rapid City, 5-11-5–21. Tulsa, 15-9-15—39.
Saves: Rapid City, Parks 15-9-12—36. Tulsa, Eriksson Ek 2-10-4—16.
Referee: Sean MacFarlane. A: 4,014.