Down by two in the second period, the Tulsa Oilers scored five unanswered goals to defeat the Allen Americans 5-2 Sunday at the BOK Center.
Goals by Josh Wesley and Dakota Joshua and an empty-net goal by Cam Knight sealed the victory. Tulsa ended the night 2-of-4 on the power play while outshooting the Americans 33-29.
After a first period dominated by the Americans (14-4-2), the Oilers (9-12-2) came out more aggressive in the second to turn the game around.
“The first period, (Allen) had four power plays so you look at the flow of the game being dictated by that,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said. “We did a great job on the penalty kill. We won the special teams tonight.”
The night was a complete turnaround from Saturday, whem the Americans dominated in defeating the Oilers 6-3.
“After (Saturday) night’s game I was looking for a bounce-back game from a lot of guys, and I got that,” said Murray, who talked with his team about their effort before the game. “They showed a lot of character. I am not going to name names, but I signaled them out before the game, and they rose to the occasion.”
Murray singled out Wesley and Joshua for spearheading the scoring effort.
“For us to get the power-play goal by Wesley in the third and Dakota getting his second one (was big),” Murray said. “(Wesley) must have had eight blocked shots. He is doing everything he can to help the team have success. That exemplified everything we talked about prior to the game concerning commitment. It was a big swing in momentum.”
Wesley’s two goals and two assists came after he tallied a goal and an assist on Saturday.
“The pucks seem to be going in for me. It was a big confidence booster,” said Wesley, who came to the Oilers from South Carolina. “The team as a whole pretty much carried everything that was going on. We gave everything we had out there.”
Miles Liberati assisted Wesley on both goals.
“Liberati and I had been talking and he told me to just shoot the puck on the face-off and it worked out perfectly.” Wesley said. “It went right to him and he passed it over and I let it rip. (On the second goal) I was in the right place and shot it and it hit the goalie’s shoulder and went in.”
Allen jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the Oilers came back to tie the game in the second period.
Tyler Sheehy took a pass from across the slot and fired from the side of the goal crease to put the Americans up 1-0 at 4:52 of the first period.
The Oilers spent seven minutes of the period killing off penalties, which limited their scoring chances.
At 7:34 of the second period, Olivier Archambault fired down the slot to put Allen up 2-0.
However, Wesley and Joshua brought the Oilers back to life with a pair of goals to send the game into the third period tied.
Wesley fired a hard shot from the top of the left face-off circle for his fifth goal of the season at 10:50 then Joshua scored at 14:27.
The Oilers are back home at 7:05 p.m. Friday to face Fort Wayne at the BOK Center.
OILERS 5, AMERICANS 2
Allen 1 1 0 — 2
Tulsa 0 2 3 — 5
First period: 1, Allen, Sheehy 6 (Archambault) 4:52. Penalties: Tulsa, C. Moynihan (holding) 8:10. Tulsa, Pleskach (delay of game) 15:01. Tulsa, Sampair (hooking) 18:14. Tulsa, Gates (high sticking) 19:24.
Second period: 2, Allen, Archambault 8 (unassisted) 7:34 (pp). 3, Tulsa, Wesley 5 (Pleskach) 10:50 (pp). 4, Tulsa, Joshua 2 (McNulty, C. Moynihan) 14:27. Penalties: Allen, Falkovsky (abusive language) 7:00. Tulsa, Mele (slashing, roughing) 7:00. Tulsa, Thomas (slashing) 8:34. Allen, Brittain (holding) 10:50. Allen, Fraser (roughing) 11:53.
Third period: 5, Tulsa, Wesley 6 (Pleskach, Liberati) 2:54 (pp). 6, Tulsa, Joshua 3 (McNulty, Liberati) 12:16. 7, Tulsa, Knight 5 (unassisted) 17:19 (en). Penalties: Allen, Brittain (tripping) 2:29. Allen, Fraser (holding) 8:37. Tulsa, Knight (tripping) 15:07. Tulsa, Wesley (hooking) 19:17.
Power Plays: Allen, 1-8. Tulsa, 2-4.
Shots: Allen, 13-9-7—29. Tulsa, 7-12-14—33.
Saves: Allen, Paterson 7-10-11—28. Tulsa, Williams 12-8-7—27.
Referee: Fleming. A: 4,106.