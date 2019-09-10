The Tulsa Oilers announced Tuesday the signing of defenseman Eric Drapluk for the 2019-20 season.
Drapluk, 27, returns to Tulsa for his fourth full season with the Oilers, posting 30 points (9G, 21A) in 67 regular season games last season. His nine goals and were a career high. Drapluk recorded 13 points in 20 postseason games.
“Getting Drapluk back is great for us,” head coach Rob Murray said. “He’s been consistent night-in-night-out, and he’s a great teammate. He’s passionate about the game, he’s a great competitor and he’s talented. He’s going to get the chance to attend an AHL camp, and to finally get the eyes on him that he deserves. He’s grown into a great player that still has upside to his game, which he proved with another strong performance last season.”