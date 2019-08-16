The Tulsa Oilers, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League’s St. Louis Blues, announced Tuesday the re-signing of defenseman John Teets.
Teets, 25, returns to Tulsa after making his professional debut with the team at the end of the regular season. Teets was the only late-season rookie addition to make the Mountain Division champion's playoff roster.
Teets appeared in three regular-season games and six postseason games for the Oilers, scoring his first professional goal in the regular-season finale against Wichita.
Before turning pro, Teets spent four seasons with the University of Alabama-Huntsville Chargers, tallying 20 points (4 goals, 16 assists) in 105 games.
“It’s good to have John Teets back,” coach Rob Murray said. “He’s a big, strong defenseman that performed well straight out of school. It’s beneficial for guys to get that time right out of college, so you have a gauge of what it takes to make it at this level. Obviously, he had what it took and made the playoff roster, as well.”
The Oilers open the season at home against the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m. Oct. 11 at the BOK Center.