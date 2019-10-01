Fresh on opening preseason training, the Tulsa Oilers received five players from AHL San Antonio on Tuesday.
San Antonio assigned defenseman Josh Wesley and forwards Robby Jackson and J.J. Piccinich to Tulsa, while the St. Louis Blues assigned goalie Evan Fitzpatrick from San Antonio to Tulsa. Additionally, the Rampage released Oilers’ goaltender Devin Williams from his professional try-out contract. Jackson, Wesley and Williams will join the Oilers at practice on Wednesday, and Fitzpatrick and Piccinich will report Thursday.
Wesley, 23, joined the Rampage this offseason upon the expiration of his NHL entry-level contract with the Carolina Hurricanes. The 6-foot-3, 207-pound defenseman was selected in the fourth round, 96th overall by the Hurricanes in 2014. Wesley comes to the Oilers with 48 AHL games played and 47 points (13G, 34A) in 109 career ECHL games.
Jackson, 22, signed with the Rampage at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, scoring one goal in three games. Prior to turning pro, the 5-foot-9, 190-pound forward played collegiately at St. Cloud State University, tallying 121 points (52G, 69A) in 149 games for the Huskies.
Williams, 23, returns to Tulsa for his third season with the Oilers. 2018-19 saw Williams go 20-9-4 with a 2.12 G.A.A and a .916 save percentage. The Saginaw, MI native also appeared in 17 of the Oilers’ 20 postseason contests. The 6’0, 193 lbs. goaltender appeared in relief for the Rampage twice last season, posting a .938 save percentage in 45 minutes of game play.
Piccinich, 23, brings championship pedigree to Tulsa. The 6-foot, 190-pound forward won the Kelly Cup last season with the Newfoundland Growlers, adding to a trophy case that already contained the 2015-16 Memorial Cup. A fourth-round selection of the Maple Leafs in 2014, Piccinich has 74 points (27G, 47A) in 131 career ECHL games.
Fitzpatrick, 21, is in the second year of his NHL entry-level contract. The 2016 second-round pick split time between Tulsa and San Antonio last season, posting a 12-10-2 record during his time with the Oilers. The St. John’s, NL native won the Memorial Cup with Acadie-Bathurst Titan in 2017-18, and was named to the QMJHL All-Rookie Team in 2014-15. The 6’3, 205 lbs. goaltender was called up to the Blues in late December, but did not see game action.
The five additions bring Tulsa’s training camp roster to 29 players, consisting of 18 forwards, seven defenseman and four goaltenders.