Tulsa reclaimed fourth place in the Mountain Division with a 6-3 victory over the Rapid City Rush at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center on Sunday.
The early-goal bug bit the Oilers for the third-straight contest. Rapid City scored on their second shot of the game, after scoring on their first chance the night before. The Rush led 1-0 heading into the second period.
It didn’t take long in the second period for Tulsa to take the lead. Ian McNulty scored on a short-handed breakaway 1:35 into the period. Just 2:08 later, Tulsa took the lead when Charlie Sampair scored his 19th goal of the season.
Rapid City scored the next two goals 1:20 apart for a 3-2 lead before Tulsa tied it heading into the third period on a goal by Danny Moynihan.
The Oilers (28-26-6-1) took control in the third when Ryan Tesink scored 5:51 into the period. J.J. Piccinich tipped a shot by Steven Kaunisto into the net for a 5-3 lead, and Moynihan added an empty-netter to complete the scoring.
Tulsa returns home to host Allen at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.
Oilers 6, Rush 3
Tulsa 0 3 3 — 6
Rapid City 1 2 0 — 3
First period: 1, Rapid City, Romanko 6 (Howdeshell, Birks), 1:57. Penalties-McKee Tul (cross-checking), 12:26; Coulter Rc (tripping), 13:45; Nevins Tul (fighting — major), 17:04; Elmes Rc (fighting — major), 17:04.
Second period: 2, Tulsa, McNulty 11 1:35 (SH). 3, Tulsa, Sampair 19 (Liberati, Drew), 3:43. 4, Rapid City, Saulnier 21 (Karty, Salituro), 6:37. 5, Rapid City, Killins 5 (Milan), 7:57. 6, Tulsa, Moynihan 18 (McNulty, Liberati), 12:57. Penalties-McKee Tul (high-sticking), 0:18; McKee Tul (holding), 8:20; Gennaro Rc (interference), 8:44; Gennaro Rc (slashing), 11:27; Pleskach Tul (interference), 12:23; Pleskach Tul (high-sticking), 18:00.
Third period: 7, Tulsa, Tesink 5 5:51 (SH). 8, Tulsa, Piccinich 12 (Kaunisto, Moynihan), 14:20. 9, Tulsa, Moynihan 19 18:51 (EN). Penalties-Ward Tul (interference), 4:04; Coulter Rc (roughing), 10:26; Legault Rc (charging), 12:12.
Shots: Tulsa 16-19-15-50. Rapid City 9-11-4-24.
Power plays: Tulsa 0/5; Rapid City 0/6.
Goalies: Tulsa, Williams 17-12-1-0 (24 shots-21 saves). Rapid City, Sakellaropoulos 6-12-0-0 (49 shots-44 saves).
A: 2,342