Summary: Charlie Sampair’s goal at 14:48 of the third period Saturday night gave the Tulsa Oilers a 4-3 win over the Wichita Thunder in a back-and-forth affair at the BOK Center.
Notes: The teams traded goals in the final six minutes of the first period before Tulsa took a 2-1 lead on a goal by Miles Liberati 5:28 into the second. ... After Wichta pulled even, Tulsa’s Jared Thomas found the net at 13:26 to give the Oilers a lead going into the third. ... Wichita tied it up again on a goal by Jason Salvaggio at 14:08, but Sampair scored the winner just 40 seconds later.
Records: Tulsa is 24-24-5-1, 54 points, fifth place ECHL Mountain Division; Wichita is 21-27-8-0, 50 points, sixth in the Mountain.
Up next: 4:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Kansas City, BOK Center
OILERS 4, THUNDER 3
Wichita 1 1 1 — 3
Tulsa 1 2 1 — 4
First period: 1, Wichita, Dorowicz 13 (Fournier, Parkkonen), 14:25; 2, Tulsa, Clifford 4 (Nevins, Pleskach), 15:42. Penalties: Fournier, Wic (tripping), 9:42; Nevins, Tul (interference), 12:22; Ruggiero, Tul (high-sticking), 13:57; Sampair, Tul (tripping), 16:23; Merasty, Wic (high-sticking), 19:12.
Second period: 3, Tulsa, Liberati 8 (Thomas, Sideroff), 5:28; 4, Wichita, Fournier 20 (Pryce), 10:14; 5, Tulsa, Thomas 7 (Sideroff, Jackson), 13:26. Penalties: None.
Third period: 6, Wichita, Salvaggio 12 (Dorowicz, Parkkonen), 14:08; 7, Tulsa, Sampair 15 (Piccinich), 14:48. Penalties: McKee, Tul (hooking), 10:10; McKee, Tul (charging), 19:52.
Power plays: Wichita 1-for-5; Tulsa 0-for-2
Shots: Wichita 13-9-11—33; Tulsa 14-11-19—44
Saves: Wichita, Wells, 40; Tulsa, Williams, 30
Referee: Sailor. A: 5,552.