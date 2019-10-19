Summary: Five players scored a goal Saturday as the Rapid City Rush shut out the Tulsa Oilers 5-0 at the BOK Center.
Notes: After a scoreless first period, Rapid City got on the board with a goal by Dane Birks at the 6:21 mark of the second. Just 41 seconds later, Brennan Saulnier found the net, giving the Rush a 2-0 lead. Rapid City added goals in the third period by Giovanni Fiore, Peter Quenneville and Alex Rauter.
Records: Tulsa is 1-4-0-0, 2 points, tied for sixth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Rapid City is 2-1-1-0, 5 points, tied for third in Mountain.
Up next: 4:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Rapid City, BOK Center
Rush 5, Oilers 0
Rapid City 0 2 3 — 5
Tulsa 0 0 0 — 0
First period: No scoring. Penalties: McKee, Tulsa (high-sticking), 1:59; Birks, Rapid City (tripping), 6:02; Crunk, Rapid City (fighting), 8:17; McKee, Tulsa (fighting), 8:17; Ruggiero, Tulsa (boarding), 10:44; Coulter, Rapid City (roughing), 14:11; Ruggiero, Tulsa (roughing), 14:11; McGurty, Rapid City (tripping), 18:32.
Second period: 1, Rapid City, Birks 1 (Montminy), 6:21; 2, Rapid City, Saulnier 1 (Israel, Coulter), 7:02. Penalties: Coyne, Rapid City (holding), 2:47; McKee, Tulsa (holding), 9:56; Israel, Rapid City (delay of game), 12:07; Pleskach, Tulsa (slashing), 19:57.
Third period: 3, Rapid City, Fiore 3 (Quenneville, Israel), 12:58; 4, Rapid City, Quenneville 2 (Israel, Izmirlian), 13:28; 5, Rapid City, Rauter 2 (Elmes, Phillips), 14:16. Penalties: McGurty, Rapid City (holding), 2:11; McNulty, Tulsa (interference), 5:26; Fiore, Rapid City (charging), 5:33; Coulter, Rapid City (roughing), 9:20; Sideroff, Tulsa (spearing), 9:20; Sideroff, Tulsa (game misconduct), 9:20; Birks, Rapid City (roughing), 12:24; Birks, Rapid City (misconduct), 12:24; McKee, Tulsa (cross-checking), 12:24; McKee, Tulsa (roughing), 12:24; McKee, Tulsa (game misconduct), 12:24.
Power plays: Rapid City 3-for-7; Tulsa 0-for-6
Shots: Rapid City 10-8-14--32; Tulsa 10-13-8--31
Saves: Rapid City, Parks 31; Tulsa, Eriksson 27
Referee: Yerkovich. A: 4,313