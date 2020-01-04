Summary: Adam Pleskach’s third-period goal — his second goal of the game — was the difference Saturday night as the Tulsa Oilers edged the Idaho Steelheads 3-2 at the BOK Center.
Notes: After a scoreless first period, both teams found the net twice in the second. ... Pleskach gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead, then Idaho responded with goals by Colton Saucerman and A.J. White. ... Jack Nevins evened things up for the Oilers when he found the net at 14:44 of the second period. ... Neither team scored again until Pleskach’s goal at 7:14 of the third. It was his 10th goal of the season.
Records: Tulsa is 15-18-2-1, 33 points, seventh place in the ECHL Mountain Division. Idaho is 19-12-3-2, 43 points, second place in Mountain.
Up next: 4:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Idaho, BOK Center
TULSA 3, IDAHO 2
Idaho 0 2 0 — 2
Tulsa 0 2 1 — 3
First period: No scoring. Penalties: Idaho, Bleackley (hooking), 4:16.
Second period: 1, Tulsa, Pleskach 9 (Liberati, Nevins), 5:44; 2, Idaho, Saucerman 6 (King, Ustaski), 6:00; 3, Idaho, White 8 (King, Andrusiak), 10:41; 4, Tulsa, Nevins 4 (Pleskach, McNulty), 14:44. Penalties: Idaho, Saucerman (delay of game), 2:35; Tulsa, McKee (slashing), 7:10; Tulsa, Thomas (high-sticking), 18:26.
Third period: 5, Tulsa, Pleskach 10 (Thomas, Knight), 7:14. Penalties: Idaho, Merchant (boarding), 6:57; Idaho, served by Usatski (too many men), 11:04; Idaho, Schempp (boarding), 19:21.
Power plays: Idaho 0-for-2, Tulsa 1-for-5
Shots: Idaho 10-17-13--40; Tulsa 5-10-12--27
Saves: Idaho, Point 24; Tulsa, Eriksson Ek 38.
Referee: Reneau. A: 5,144.