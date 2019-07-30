The Tulsa Oilers announced Tuesday the signing of veteran defenseman Steven Kaunisto for the 2019-20 season.
Kaunisto, 32, enters his 11th pro season coming off back-to-back seasons in which he posted career-best ECHL numbers. Kaunisto racked up 34 points (8 goals, 26 assists) in 69 games last season.
“I am excited to come back to Tulsa,” Kaunisto said “The fans have been great to me since I first got here, and having a strong relationship with coach Murray, (which) made the decision easy for me. We had a great season last year, but fell short of the ultimate goal of winning a championship. We set a goal to make the playoffs, and we did that. Now our goal will be to build off what we did last year and bring a championship to Tulsa.”
The 6-foot, 192-pounder has 208 points (46G, 162A) in 517 career ECHL and Central Hockey League games. Kaunisto previously played for Reading, Rapid City, Florida, Kalamazoo, Brampton and Elmira in the ECHL, and Wichita, Allen, Missouri, Arizona and Denver in the CHL.