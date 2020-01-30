Summary: Brett Pollock scored a shorthanded goal at 14:47 of the third period Thursday to give the Americans a 4-3 ECHL win over the Tulsa Oilers at Allen, Texas.
Notes: The Oilers had tied the game at 3 at the 12:23 mark on Ian McNulty’s second goal of the night. His first, at 4:24 of the second period, tied the game at 2. ... Danny Moynihan tied the game at 1 at 12:23 of the first. Just 20 seconds later, Allen went ahead again on Josh Brittain’s goal.
Records: Tulsa is 20-22-3-1, 45 points, sixth place in Mountain Division; Allen is 31-8-6-2, 70 points, first in Central.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Friday at Kansas City
Radio: KYAL-99.9
AMERICANS 4, OILERS 3
Tulsa 1 1 1 — 3
Allen 2 1 1 — 4
First period: 1. Allen, Brittain 10 (Breton, Archambault), 10:02. 2. Tulsa, Moynihan 14 (Watson, Benson), 12:03. 3. Allen, Brittain 11 (Sheehy, Sadek), 12:23. Penalties: Moynihan, Tulsa (slashing), 12:55; Topping, Allen (roughing), 14:39
Second period: 4. Tulsa, McNulty 6 (Knight, Benson), 4:24. 5. Allen, Lammon 5 (unassisted), 16:46. Penalties: Breton, Allen (hooking), 2:00; McNulty, Tulsa (tripping), 6:52; Topping, Allen (holding), 9:46.
Third period: 6. Tulsa, McNulty 7 (Pleskach), 12:23. 7. Allen, Pollock (15 (Sheehy, Sadek, SH, 14:47. Penalty: Topping, Allen (slashing), 13:11.
Power plays: Tulsa 0-for-4; Allen 0-for-2.
Shots: Tulsa 14-11-13—38; Allen 15-6-11—32.
Saves: Tulsa, Williams 13-5-10—28; Allen, Paterson 13-10-12—35.
Referee: Fleming. A: 3,158.