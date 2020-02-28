Summary: Friday at Rapid City
Notes: xx
Up next: 8:05 p.m. Saturday at Rapid City
Records: Tulsa is 26-25-6-1, 59 points, fifth place ECHL Mountain Division; Rapid City is 27-22-5-1, 60 points, fourth in Mountain.
OILERS VS. RUSH
Tulsa 1 0 0 — 1
Rapid City 1 0 0 — 1
First period: 1. Rapid City, Legault 11 (Coulter), SH, 5:41. 2. Tulsa, Moynihan 16 (Tesink, Drew), PP, 8:30. Penalties: Leibinger, RC (cross-checking), 3:45; Killins, RC (cross-checking), 6:35; McNulty, Tul (roughing), 12:30; Pleskach. Tul (roughing), 19:19.
Second period: 3. Rapid City, Birks 3 (Israel, Karty), 2:18.
Third period: xx
Power plays: Tulsa 1-for-2; Rapid City 0-for-2.
Shots: Tulsa 16-xx-xx—xx; Rapid City 7-xx-xx—xx.
Saves: Tulsa, Williams 6-x-x—xx; Rapid City, Parks 15-x-x—xx.
Referee: Garon. A: xxx.