Summary: The Tulsa Oilers erupted for four second-period goals Friday and went on to a 5-3 ECHL victory over the Allen Americans in Allen, Texas.
Notes: Cory Ward, J.J. Piccinich, Charlie Sampair and Robby Jackson broke open the game with goals in the second period for Tulsa. ... Steven Ruggiero scored for the Oilers in the first.
Records: Tulsa is 26-25-5-1, 58 points, fifth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Allen is 35-12-6-2, 78 points, first in Mountain.
Up next: 4:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Allen, BOK Center
Tickets: From $17 to $59; available at tulsaoilers.com or 918-632-7825.
OILERS 5, AMERICANS 3
Tulsa 1 4 0 — 5
Allen 1 1 1 — 3
First period: 1. Tulsa 1Ruggiero 4 (Piccinich, Thomas), 13:41. 2. Allen, Topping 22 (Register, Lammon), 16:06. Penalties: Doetzel, Allen (interference), 1:21; McKee, Tulsa (tripping), 7:04; McNulty, Tulsa (tripping), 13:53.
Second period: 3. Tulsa, Ward 9 (unassisted), 3:04. 4. Tulsa, Piccinich 11 (Jackson, McKee), 8:23. 5. Tulsa, Sampair 16 (unassisted), 14:44. 6. Tulsa, Jackson 19 (Piccinich), 18:09. 7. Allen, Topping 23 (Register, Doetzel), 19:59. Penalties: None.
Third period: 8. Allen, VanWormer 21 (Archambault, Asuchak), 19:54. Penalties: McKee, Tulsa (tripping), 4:02; Served by Pleskach, Tulsa (bench minor-too many men), 10:37.
Power plays: Tulsa 0-for-1; Allen 0-for-4.
Shots: Tulsa 16-13-9—38; Allen 6-14-13—33.
Saves: Tulsa, Eriksson Ek 5-13-12—30; Allen, Baribeau 15-9-9—33.
Referee: Terreri. A: 4,002.