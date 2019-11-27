Summary: The Tulsa Oilers jumped to a 4-0 lead and coasted to a 7-2 ECHL victory over the Thunder at Wichita on Wednesday night.
Notes: Brent Gates scored twice in the second period to extend the Oilers' lead to 4-0, after Miles Liberati (12:51 of the first) and Adam Pleskach (2:39 of the second) had staked Tulsa to a 2-0 advantage. ... Jared Thomas and Danny Moynihan sandwiched third-period goals around Pleskach's second of the night to thwart any comeback by the Thunder. ... Goalie Devin Williams stopped 32 shots for the Oilers. ... Oddly, considering the rivalry, there were only two penalties, both in the third period, one on each team that led to a power-play goal.
Records: Tulsa is 8-11-2-0, 18 points, fifth place in Mountain Division; Wichita is 9-6-4-0, 22 points, fourth in Mountain.
Up next: 7:05 p.m.Saturday vs. Allen, BOK Center
OILERS 7, THUNDER 2
Tulsa 1 3 3 -- 7
Wichita 0 1 1 -- 2
First period: 1. Tulsa, Liberati 5 (Piccinich, Tesink), 12:51. Penalties: None.
Second period: 2. Tulsa, Pleskach 3 (Clifford, Liberati), 2:39. 3. Tulsa, Gates 5 (Tesink, McKee), 12:28. 4. Tulsa, Gates 6 (unassisted), 17:54. 5. Wichita, Crinella 3 (Salvaggio, Ricci), 19:06. Penalties: None.
Third period: 6. Tulsa, Thomas 3 (Joshua), 2:22. 7. Wichita, Dorowicz 6 (Fournier, Combs), PP, 6:19. 8. Tulsa, Pleskach 4 (Wesley, Liberati), PP, 12:37. 9. Tulsa, Moynihan 8 (Jackson, Calvas), 14:03. Penalties: Tesink, Tul (tripping), 5:01; Dorowicz, Wic (tripping), 11:03.
Power plays: Tulsa 1-for-1; Wichita 1-for-1.
Shots: Tulsa 16-9-11—36; Wichita 9-12-13—34.
Saves: Tulsa, Williams 9-11-12—32; Wichita, Gilliam 15-6-8—29.
Referee: MacFarlane. A: 2,721.
-- From staff reports