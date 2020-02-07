Summary: The Indy Fuel scored two goals within 17 seconds of each other in the third period Friday night, then tacked on three empty-net goals in the final two minutes en route to a 6-2 ECHL win over the Tulsa Oilers in Indianapolis.
Notes: Tulsa scored two power-play goals, by Jared Thomas at 10:35 of the first and by Adam Pleskach at 18:33 of the third.
Records: Tulsa is 21-23-5-1, 48 points, fifth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Indy is 24-19-2-1, 51 points, fourth in Central
Up next: 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Fort Wayne
Radio: KYAL-99.9
Next home game: 7 p.m. Tuesday vs. Utah, BOK Center.
FUEL 6, OILERS 2
Tulsa 0 1 1 — 2
Indy 0 1 5 — 6
First period: No goals. Penalties: Pleskach, Tulsa (hooking), 10:33; Rauter, Indy (hooking), 17:01; Jackson, Tulsa (roughing), 18:05; Sullivan, Indy (roughing), 18:05
Second period: 1. Indy, Texeira 4 (Watson, Bakala), PP, 4:37. 2. Tulsa, Thomas 6 (Piccinich, Liberati), PP, 10:35. Penalties: McArdle, Indy (boarding), 0:58; Pleskach, Tulsa (slashing), 4:07; Krushelnyski, Indy (hooking), 9:56; Liberati, Tulsa (tripping), 11:28; Ruggiero, Tulsa (holding), 14:11; Krushelnyski, Indy (hooking), 19:05; Krushelnyski, Indy (misconduct), 19:05.
Third period: 3. Indy, Sullivan 4 (McArdle, Texeira), 4:43. 4. Indy, MacIntyre 10 (Watson), 5:00. 5. Indy, Noel 5, EN, 18:06. 6. Tulsa, Pleskach 13 (Jackson, Thomas), PP, 18:33. 7. Indy, MacIntyre 11 (Watson), EN, 18:42. 8. Indy, Van Stralen 14 (Foget, Watson) EN, 19:51. Penalties: Clifford, Tulsa (holding), 6:50; Rauter, Indy (hooking), 10:12; Rauter, Indy (hooking), 18:20; McArdle, Indy (delay of game), 18:55.
Power plays: Tulsa 2-for-6; Indy 1-for-5
Shots: Tulsa 6-19-10—35; Indy 5-10-6—21
Saves: Tulsa, Williams 5-9-3—17; Indy, Bakala 6-18-9—32
Referee: Krasnichuk. A: NA.