Summary: The Kansas City Mavericks dominated from the drop of the puck Friday night against the Tulsa Oilers and skated to a 5-1 ECHL victory at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, Missouri.
Notes: Brent Gates’ goal at 12:11 of the third period kept the Oilers from being shut out by Mavs goalie Nick Schneider. Tulsa was outshot 14-7 in the first period and 14-6 in the second.
Records: Tulsa is 1-3-0-0, 2 points, tied for sixth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Kansas City is 1-2-0-0, 2 points, tied for sixth in Mountain.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Rapid City at BOK Center.
MAVERICKS 5, OILERS 1
Tulsa 0 0 1 — x
Kansas City 2 0 3 — x
First Period: 1. Kansas City, Carzo 1 (Morelli, Walker), 7:28; 2. Kansas City, Dziurzynski 2 (Hults), 13:40. Penalties: Dziurzynski, KC (slashing), 2:49; Sampair, Tulsa (tripping), 18:52.
Second Period: No goals. Penalties: None.
Third Period: 3. Kansas City, Carzo (Walker, Morelli), 7:27; 4. Kansas City, Van Stralen 1 (Woods, Ulett), 10:49; 5. Tulsa, Gates 1 (Liberati, Drapluk), 12:11; 6. Kanssas City, Kozun 1 (Ulett, Van Stralen), 16:32. Penalties: Sideroff, Tulsa (cross-checking), 8:20; Carzo, KC (interference), 17:47.
Power plays: Tulsa 0-for-2; Kansas City 0-for-2.
Shots: Tulsa 7-6-12—25; Kansas City 14-14-9—37.
Saves: Tulsa, Fitzpatrick 12-14-6—32; Kansas City, Schneider 7-6-11—24.
Referee: Yerkovich. A: 3,419.