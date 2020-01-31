Summary: Adam Pleskach scored for the Tulsa Oilers with just 15 seconds remaining in regulation to push the game into overtime, but Kansas City found the back of the net with 15 seconds left in OT to give the Mavericks a 2-1 ECHL victory Friday night in Independence, Missouri.
Notes: Bryan Lemos scored the winner, his 13th goal of the season. ... The Mavericks got on the board first, just 3:38 into the game, on a power-play goal by Matt Schmalz. ... The Oilers were 0-for-6 on the power play but got a seventh shot when Kansas City’s Neal Goff was whistled for tripping at 19:05 of the third. Finally taking advantage of the man advantage, the Oilers tied the game when Pleskach scored his 12th of the year at 19:15. ... The Mavericks, who were 1-for-5 on the power play, outshot the Oilers 9-5 in the seven-minute overtime.
Records: Tulsa is 20-23-4-1, 45 points, sixth in ECHL Mountain Division; Kansas City is 19-22-2-1, 41 points, seventh in Mountain
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Kansas City
MAVERICKS 2, OILERS 1, OT
Tulsa 0 0 1 0 — 1
Kansas City 1 0 0 1 — 2
First period: 1. Kansas City, Schmalz 7 (Carzo, Woods), PP, 3:38. Penalties: Nevins, Tulsa (instigating), 2:53; Nevins, Tulsa (fighting-major), 2:53; Ulett, KC (fighting-major), 2:53; Goff, KC (cross-checking), 6:58; Osburn, KC (interference), 16:52; Served by Benson, Tulsa (bench minor-too many men), 18:05.
Second period: No scoring. Penalties: Dziurzynski, KC (tripping), 1:21; Ruggiero, Tulsa (slashing), 7:02; Goff, KC (slashing), 9:30; Kozun, KC (hooking), 12:47.
Third period: 2. Tulsa, Pleskach 12 (Piccinich, Liberati), PP, 19:15. Penalties: Watson, Tulsa (boarding), 7:09; Piccinich, Tulsa (bench minor-delay of game), 7:50; Carzo, KC (high-sticking), 12:19; Goff, KC (tripping), 19:05.
Overtime: 3. Kansas City, Lemos 13 (Dziurzynski, Osburn), 6:46.
Power plays: Tulsa 1-for-7; Kansas City 1-for-5.
Shots: Tulsa 9-6-12-5—32; Kansas City 8-7-11-9—35.
Saves: Tulsa, Eriksson Ek 7-7-11-8—33; Kansas City, Parsons 9-6-11-5—31.
Referee: Rekucki. A: 4,919.