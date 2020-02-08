Summary: Adam Pleskach had a hat trick and Robby Jackson added two goals Saturday night as the Tulsa Oilers defeated the Fort Wayne Comets 6-3 at Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Notes: Jackson got Tulsa on the board with a goal at 4:46 of the first period, then Pleskach made it 2-0 with a score at 2:51 of the second. ... After a Fort Wayne goal, Tulsa’s Deven Sideroff scored late in the period to make it 3-1. ... The teams combined for five goals in the third period, with Jackson scoring at 6:12 to make it 4-1 and Pleskach’s second at 10:55 putting the Oilers up by four goals. ... Fort Wayne responded with two goals less than 90 seconds apart in the middle of the period, and Pleskach capped the scoring with his third of the night, at 16:18 of the final period.
Records: Tulsa is 22-23-5-1, 50 points, fifth place in ECHL Mountain Division. Fort Wayne is 21-18-6-2, 50 points, fourth place in the Central.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Utah, BOK Center
OILERS 6, KOMETS 3
Tulsa 1 2 3 — 6
Fort Wayne 0 1 2 — 3
First period: 1. Tulsa, Jackson 15 (Clifford, Benson), 4:46. Penalties: Tulsa, Ruggiero (interference), 2:14; Tulsa, served by Pleskach (too many men, bench minor), 10:43; Fort Wayne, Reddekopp (interference), 16:56.
Second period: 2. Tulsa, Pleskach 14 (Ruggiero), 2:51; 3. Fort Wayne, Rymsha 5 (McKenzie, Szydlowski), 8:43; 4. Tulsa, Sideroff 6 (Jackson, Liberati), 18:53. Penalties: None.
Third period: 5. Tulsa, Jackson 16 (Thomas), 6:12; 6. Tulsa, Pleskach 15 (McNulty), 10:55; 7. Fort Wayne, McKenzie 17 (Torrel), 11:36; 8. Fort Wayne, Doherty 2 (Lyszczarczyk), 12:57; 9. Tulsa, Pleskach 16 (Nevins, Liberati), 16:18. Penalties: Tulsa, Ruggiero (delay of game), 3:34; Fort Wayne, Rymsha (slashing), 13:51.
Power plays: Tulsa 0-for-2, Fort Wayne 0-for-3
Shots: Tulsa 8-13-13—34; Fort Wayne 13-12-15—40
Saves: Tulsa, Eriksson Ek 37; Fort Wayne, Munson 28.
Referee: Lekun. A: 10,567.