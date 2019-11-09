Summary: Robby Jackson, Brent Gates and Ryan Tesink all scored two goals for the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday night in a 7-2 win over the Wichita Thunder in Wichita, Kansas.
Notes: Jackson scored Tulsa’s first two goals of the night, and the Oilers had a 4-0 lead after two periods. Gates scored in the second and third periods, and Tesink scored both of his goals in the third period.
Records: Tulsa is 6-8-1-0, 13 points, fifth in ECHL Mountain Division; Wichita is 6-3-3-0, 15 points, fourth in Mountain.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Rapid City, BOK Center
Tulsa 7, Wichita 2
Tulsa 1 3 3 — 7
Wichita 0 0 2 — 2
First period: 1, Tulsa, Jackson 5 (Pleskach, Wesley), 16:58. Penalties: Mele, Wichita (high-sticking), 3:59; Wesley, Tulsa (slashing), 4:56; Jackson, Tulsa (interference), 8:31; Dorowicz, Wichita (tripping), 15:40; Brassard, Wichita (high-sticking), 17:48.
Second period: 2, Tulsa, Jackson 6 (Clifford, Sampair), 2:28; 3, Tulsa, Thomas 1 (Sampair, Kaunisto), 10:02; 4, Tulsa, Gates 3 (Piccinich, Kaunisto), 13:48. Penalties: Wesley, Tulsa (holding), 3:54; Moynihan, Tulsa (tripping), 9:46; Thomas, Tulsa (holding), 19:16.
Third period: 5, Wichita, Starrett 3 (Parkkonen), 3:16; 6, Tulsa, Tesink 3 (Gates, Knight), 4:47; 7, Wichita, Shiplo 1 (Fournier, Schmitz), 7:25; 8, Tulsa, Gates 4 (Piccinich, Wesley), 9:09; 9, Tulsa, Tesink 4 (Piccinich), 10:49. Penalties: Tulsa, Clifford (interference), 5:20; Tulsa, Moynihan (fighting), 13:33; Wichita, Dorowicz (fighting), 13:33; Wichita, Fournier (slashing), 19:13; Wichita, Fournier (misconduct), 19:13.
Power plays: Tulsa 1-for-5; Wichita 0-for-6
Shots: Tulsa 1-20-12—50; Wichita 5-8-8—21
Saves: Tulsa, Williams 19; Wichita, Gillam 43.
Referee: Maxime Primeau. A: 4,844.