Summary: The Tulsa Oilers’ week got off to a rough start Tuesday with a 4-0 loss to the Allen Americans in Allen, Texas.
Notes: The Oilers had 34 shots, but none found the net. After getting back above .500 with three wins over the weekend, Tulsa slipped back to even with the loss. ... Allen took the lead when Kayle Doetzel scored the first of his two goals of the night, and his first goal of the season, at 4:35 of the first period. Mitch McLain added a goal 85 seconds before the end of the period for a 2-0 Americans lead. ... After a scoreless second period, Allen tacked on two goals in the third, with Doetzel scoring again at 5:46 and Les Lancaster’s power-play goal at 9:53 making it 4-0.
Records: Tulsa is 25-25-5-1, 56 points, fifth place in ECHL Mountain Division. Allen 35-11-6-2, 78 points, first in Mountain.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Friday at Allen
AMERICANS 4, OILERS 0
Tulsa 0 0 0 — 0
Allen 2 0 2 — 4
First period: 1, Allen, Doetzel 1 (Guptill, Pollock), 4:35; 2, Allen, McLain 1 (Doetzel, Breton), 18:35. Penalties: Tulsa, Sampair (slashing), 10:34.
Second period: No scoring. Penalties: Allen, Lammon (slashing), 2:27; Tulsa, Nevins (delay of game), 4:55; Allen, Archambault (tripping), 18:21; Allen, Register (high-sticking), 19:38.
Third period: 3, Allen, Doetzel 2 (Archambault, Topping), 5:46; 4, Allen, Lancaster 5 (Topping, Archambault), 9:53. Penalties: Tulsa, McNulty (boarding), 8:25; Tulsa, McNulty (tripping), 10:43; Tulsa, McKee (roughing), 13:51; Tulsa, McNulty (slashing), 17:41; Allen, Doetzel (interference), 17:41.
Power plays: Tulsa 0-for-3; Allen 1-for-6
Shots: Tulsa 16-12-6—34; Allen 14-9-13—36
Saves: Tulsa, Williams, 32; Allen, Baribeau, 34.
Referee: Yerkovich. A: 2,501.