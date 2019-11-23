Summary: Tyler Coulter scored two goals and Peter Quenneville had the other Saturday night as the Rapid City Rush defeated the Tulsa Oilers 3-2 in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Notes: Coulter scored Rapid City’s first goal, in the first period, and pushed his team’s lead to 3-1 with a goal at 14:24 of the second period. ... Tulsa pulled even on a goal by Danny Moynihan at 16:30 of the first, then got back within a goal at 3-2 on Steven Ruggiero’s goal at 4:34 of the third period. The Oilers, who lost 4-3 in overtime to the Rush on Friday night, would not get any closer on Saturday. ... Rapid City took all three games of the series — all by one goal.
Records: Tulsa is 7-11-2-0, 16 points, fifth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Rapid City is 12-5-2-0, 26 points, second place in Mountain.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Wichita
Rush 3, Oilers 2
Tulsa 1 0 1 -- 2
Rapid City 1 2 0 -- 3
First period: 1, Rapid City, Coulter 6 (Quenneville, McGurty), 5:33; 2, Tulsa, Moynihan 7 (Sampair, Jackson), 16:30. Penalties: Tulsa, Tesink (slashing), 3:59; Tulsa, Tesink (illegal check to head), 7:50.
Second period: 3, Rapid City, Quenneville 8 (Fehd, Elmes), 5:18; 4, Rapid City, Coulter 7 (Saulnier), 14:24. Penalties: Rapid City, Birks (delay of game), 12:10.
Third period: 5, Tulsa, Ruggiero 2 (Knight, Moynihan), 4:34. Penalties: Rapid City, Elmes (tripping), 2:51; Tulsa, Gates (slashing), 3:21; Tulsa, Pleskach (high-sticking), 19:55.
Power plays: Tulsa 0-for-2; Rapid City 1-for-4
Shots: Tulsa 14-11-7—32; Rapid City 9-6-4—19
Saves: Tulsa, Eriksson 16; Rapid City, Parks 30.
Referee: Sailor. A: 4,589.