Summary: Peter Quenneville crammed a rebound into the net past Oilers goalie Devin Williams at 15:25 of the third period Tuesday night to give the Rush a 2-1 victory over Tulsa in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Notes: Tulsa got on the scoreboard first with Charlie Sampair's goal at 10:43 of the first period. ... This was Sampair's 200th professional game. ... Gage Torrel evened the score when he tipped in Eric Israel's shot at 14:29 of the first. ... Neither team scored in the second period. Neither team committed a penalty in the third. ... Tulsa outshot Rapid City 30-19. ... Tulsa plays at Rapid City on Friday and Saturday nights, too.
Records: Tulsa is 7-10-1-0, 15 points, fifth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Rapid City is 10-5-2-0, 22 points, second in Mountain.
Up next: 8:05 p.m. Friday at Rapid City
RUSH 2, OILERS 1
Tulsa;1;0;0;--;0
Rapid City;1;0;1;--;2
First Period: 1. Tulsa, Sampair 5 (Gates, Moynihan), 10:43. 2. Rapid City, Torrel 2 (Israel, Dancs), 14:29. Penalties: Israel, RC (delay of game), 11:00; Israel, RC (delay of game), 17:12; Pleskach, Tulsa (high-sticking), 18:53.
Second Period: No goals. Penalties: Elmes, RC (tripping), 2:18; McKee, Tulsa (hooking), 5:29; Elmes, RC (delay of game), 9:28; Ruggiero, Tulsa (slashing), 16:58; McKee, Tulsa (cross-checking), 18:11.
Third Period: 3. Rapid City, Quenneville 6 (Fiore, McGurty), 15:25. Penalties: None.
Power plays: Tulsa 0-for-4; Rapid City 0-for-4.
Shots: Tulsa 11-9-10—30; Rapid City 7-4-8—19
Saves: Tulsa, Williams 6-4-7—17; Rapid City, Prosvetov 10-9-10—29
Referee: Sailor. A: 2,250.