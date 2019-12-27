Summary: Ty Lewis scored Utah’s first two goals Friday night and Joe Wegwerth scored the Grizzlies’ final three goals in a 6-1 romp over the visiting Tulsa Oilers.
Notes: Lewis’ 10th and 11th goals gave Utah a 2-0 lead. ... Tulsa responded on a goal by Adam Pleskach to make it 2-1, but the Oilers would not find the net again. ... With his team already up 3-1, Wegwerth scored at 14:22 of the second period and 3:09 and 17:34 of the third to record his hat trick. ... Things turned rough in the final period, as 17 penalties were called, nine on Utah and eight on Tulsa.
Records: Tulsa is 13-17-2-0, 28 points, sixth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Utah is 15-9-4-1, 35 points, tied for third in Mountain.
Up next: 8:10 p.m. Saturday at Utah.
Grizzlies 6, Oilers 1
Tulsa 0 1 0 — 1
Utah 1 3 2 — 6
First period: 1, Utah, Lewis 10 (McGauley, Molino), 3:34. Penalties: None.
Second period: 2, Utah, Lewis 11 (McGauley, Anderson), 3:40; 3, Utah, Molino 12 (Lewis, McGauley), 6:24; 4, Tulsa, Pleskach 6 (Liberati, Thomas), 7:30; 5, Utah, Wegwerth 7 (Williams, Tischke), 14:22. Penalties: Tulsa, Moynihan (hooking), 1:25; Tulsa, Moynihan (roughing), 7:58; Utah, Barron (slashing), 7:58; Utah, Barron (roughing), 7:58; Tulsa, Randolph (high-sticking), 16:34; Tulsa, McKee (roughing), 20:00.
Third period: 6, Utah, Wegwerth 8 (Yau, Jenkins); 7, Utah, Wegwerth 8 (Jenkins, Yau), 17:34. Penalties: Tulsa, Pleskach (roughing), 8:09; Tulsa, Randolph (roughing), 8:09; Utah, Anderson (roughing), 8:09; Utah, Tischke (roughing), 8:09; Utah, Wegwerth (roughing), 8:09; Tulsa, Liberati (unsportsmanlike conduct), 9:07; Tulsa, Liberati (misconduct), 9:07; Tulsa, McKee (unsportsmanlike conduct), 9:07; Utah, Zahn (roughing), 9:07; Utah, Zahn (unsportsmanlike conduct), 9:07; Utah, Zahn (misconduct), 9:07; Tulsa, Knight (fighting), 9:12; Tulsa, Knight (misconduct), 9:12; Utah, Maxwell (fighting), 9:12; Utah, Maxwell (misconduct), 9:12; Tulsa, Clifford (delay of game), 13:57.
Power plays: Tulsa 0-for-3; Utah 0-for-4
Shots: Tulsa 8-5-5—18; Utah 12-9-5—26
Saves: Tulsa, Williams 20; Utah, Ouellette 17
Referee: Yerkovich. A: 4,707.