Summary: Brett Supinski scored at 1:26 of overtime Friday night to give the Idaho Steelheads a 2-1 victory over the Tulsa Oilers in Boise, Idaho.
Notes: Tulsa’s only goal came from Cam Knight at 9:41 of the second period, pulling the Oilers even at 1-all. ... Idaho had taken the lead four minutes earlier on a goal by Kyle Schempp. ... After a scoreless third period, the Steelheads won it early in overtime.
Records: Tulsa is 17-21-3-1, 38 points, sixth place in ECHL Mountain Division: Idaho is 23-13-3-2, 51 points, second in Mountain
Up next: 8:10 p.m. Saturday at Idaho
STEELHEADS 2, OILERS 1 (OT)
Tulsa 0 1 0 0 — 1
Idaho 0 1 0 1 — 2
First period: No scoring. Penalties: Idaho, Saucerman (tripping), 5:38.
Second period: 1, Idaho, Schempp 5 (Ustaski, Naas), 5:28; 2, Tulsa, Knight 8 (McKee, Piccinich), 9:41. Penalties: Tulsa, Calvas (hooking), 2:50; Tulsa, Ward (tripping), 6:01; Tulsa, McNulty (high-sticking), 8:16; Idaho, Supinksi (hooking), 9:10; Idaho, King (hooking), 12:29.
Third period: No scoring. Penalties: Idaho, King (delay of game), 0:24; Tulsa, Ward (roughing), 3:24; Idaho, McAuley (roughing), 3:24
Overtime: 3, Idaho, Supinski 11 (Gluchowski, Merchant), 1:26
Power plays: Tulsa 0-3; Idaho 0-4
Shots: Tulsa 9-8-12-0—29; Idaho 13-10-10-1—34
Saves: Tulsa, Eriksson Ek 32; Idaho, Kupsky 28
Referee: Bruggeman. A: 5,236.