Summary: Four Tulsa Oilers scored a goal in the second period Saturday in a 5-1 victory over the Kansas City Mavericks in Independence, Missouri.
Notes: Down 1-0 after one period, Tulsa pulled even on a power-play goal by Miles Liberati 4:54 into the second period. ... The Oilers exploded for three goals in less than 3:30 late in the period to take a commanding 4-1 lead. Jack Nevins (14:33), Charlie Sampair (16:36) and Jared Thomas (17:55) all found the net during the deciding stretch. ... The Oilers added a goal by Danny Moynihan in the third period for the final margin.
Records: Tulsa is 21-22-5-1, 48 points, fifth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Kansas City is 19-23-2-1, 41 points, seventh in Mountain.
Up next: 6:35 p.m. Friday at Indy
OILERS 5, MAVERICKS 1
Tulsa 0 4 1 — 5
Kansas City 1 0 0 — 1
First period: 1, Kansas City, Pratt 1 (Lemos, Schmalz), 19:48. Penalties: Tulsa, Knight (tripping), 13:28; Tulsa, McKee (high-sticking), 15:27.
Second period: 2, Tulsa, Liberati 7 (Thomas, Moynihan), 4:54; 3, Tulsa, Nevins 7 (Pleskach, Knight), 14:33; 4, Tulsa, Sampair 11 (Piccinich, Liberati), 16:36; 5, Tulsa, Thomas 5 (Benson, Knight), 17:55. Penalties: Kansas City, McKernan (slashing), 4:18; Tulsa, Liberati (slashing), 9:01; Tulsa, Thomas (tripping), 10:45.
Third period: 6, Tulsa, Moynihan 15 (Thomas), 17:08. Penalties: None.
Power plays: Tulsa 1-for-1; Kansas City 0-for-4
Shots: Tulsa 14-11-9--34; Kansas City 14-6-9--29
Saves: Tulsa, Williams 13-6-9--28; Kansas City Parsons 14-7--21; Schneider 0-1--8
Referee: Rekucki. A: 5,289.