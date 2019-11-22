Summary: The Tulsa Oilers rallied for three goals in the third period, but the Rush tied the game with 36 seconds left, then scored 2:04 into overtime Friday for a 4-3 ECHL victory in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Notes: Danny Moynihan (3:29), Robby Jackson (6:57) and Jared Thomas (11:08) scored for Tulsa, which outshot the Rush 39-32.
Records: Tulsa is 7-10-1-1, 16 points, fifth place in ECHL Mountain Division: Rapid City is 11-5-2-0, 24 points, tied for first in Mountain
Up next: 8:05 p.m. Saturday at Rapid City
RUSH 4, OILERS 3 (OT)
Tulsa 0 0 3 0 — 3
Rapid City 0 1 2 1 — 4
First period: No goals. Penalties: McGurty, RC (slashing), 6:18; Fiore, RC (cross-checking), 11:22; Gates, Tulsa (interference), 11:39; McKee, Tulsa (interference), 16:39
Second period: 1. Rapid City, Torrel 3 (Fiore, Quenneville), PP, 11:03. Penalties: McGurty, RC (hooking), 9:35; Moynihan, Tulsa (holding), 0:04; Wesley, Tulsa (roughing), 12:47; Fiore, RC (cross-checking), 12:47; Thomas, Tulsa (illegal check to head), 13:38; Fiore, RC (slashing), 15:40; Tesink, Tulsa (elbowing), 18:27.
Third period: 2. Tulsa, Moynihan 6 (Jackson, Sampair), 3:29. 3. Tulsa, Jackson 7 (Sampair), 6:57. 4. Tulsa, Thomas (Pleskach, Piccinich), PP, 11:08. 5. Rapid City, Quenneville 7 (Birks, Phillips), 12:03. 6. Rapid City, Howdeshell (Quenneville, Coulter), 19:14 Penalty: Saulnier, RC (high-sticking), 9:54.
Overtime: 7. Rapid City, Coulter (Quenneville), 2:04. Penalties: None.
Power plays: Tulsa 1-for-4; Rapid City 1-for-5
Shots: Tulsa 14-11-13-1—39; Rapid City 10-12-9-2—32
Saves: Tulsa, Fitzpatrick 10-11-6-1—28; Rapid City, Prosvetov 14-11-10-1—36
Referee: Sailor. A: 3,596.