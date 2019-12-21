Summary: Two goals in the first six minutes Saturday night got the Tulsa Oilers off to a good start and on the way to a 5-2 ECHL victory over the Kansas City Mavericks at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, Missouri.
Notes: Charlie Sampair got Tulsa on the board with a goal at 3:40 of the first period, and Mike McKee followed just over two minutes later, making it 2-0 5:56 in. ... Kansas City found the net at 7:11 of the second period, but the Oilers responded just 29 seconds later on a goal by Adam Pleskach. Robby Jackson added another goal seven minutes later to put Tulsa up 4-1. ... Sampair’s second goal of the night, and his ninth of the season, early in the third provided the final margin.
Records: Tulsa is 13-16-2-0, 28 points, sixth place in ECHL Mountain Division. Kansas City is 11-15-2-0, 24 points, seventh place in Mountain.
Up next: 8:10 p.m. Dec. 27 at Utah
OILERS 5, MAVERICKS 2
Tulsa 2 2 1 — 5
Kansas City 0 1 1 — 2
First period: 1, Tulsa, Sampair 8 (Ward, Piccinich), 3:40; 2, Tulsa, McKee 2 (Sampair, Ward), 5:56. Penalties: Tulsa, Liberati (interference), 11:12.
Second period: 3, KC, Hults 6 (Lemos, Walker), 7:11; 4, Tulsa, Pleskach 5 (Randolph, McKee), 7:40; 5, Tulsa, Jackson 10 (Moynihan), 14:35. Penalties: KC, Walker (slashing), 1:52; Tulsa, Moynihan (boarding), 12:09; KC, Dziurzynski (hooking), 12:09; Tulsa, McKee (fighting), 14:55; KC, Van Stralen (fighting), 14:55; KC, served by Dziurzynski (bench minor-too many men), 15:59.
Third period: 6, KC, Lemos 6 (Amorosa, Osburn), 4:12; 7, Tulsa, Sampair 9 (Moynihan, Liberati), 6:13. Penalties: Tulsa, Liberati (slashing), 4:04; KC, Dziurzynski (holding), 5:52.
Power plays: Tulsa 1-for-3; Kansas City 1-for-2
Shots: Tulsa 13-13-10--36; Kansas City 9-8-6--23
Saves: Williams, Tulsa, 9-7-5--22; Schneider, Kansas City, 11-11-9--31.
Referee: Yerkovich. A: 4,789.